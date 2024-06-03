Fetch.ai Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003087 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $120.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00051386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars.

