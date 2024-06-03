Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.02

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 35927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

