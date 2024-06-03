Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 196 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,816,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.