Financial Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.01. 9,137,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.