Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 263 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 948,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,371,000 after purchasing an additional 779,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $13.72 on Friday, hitting $495.37. 6,694,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.75.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

