Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,975 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,400,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $920,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $133,491,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,782.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.15. 38,917,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

