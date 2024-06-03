Financial Partners Group LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 4.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

FDX traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.96. 1,747,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.33 and a 200 day moving average of $256.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.