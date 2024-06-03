Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Finning International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 160,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Finning International has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

