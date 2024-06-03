Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTT shares. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE FTT opened at C$40.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.79. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$33.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $776,490 and have sold 5,111 shares valued at $221,951. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.