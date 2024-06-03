First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.
NASDAQ:FTA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,201. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
