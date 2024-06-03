First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Acquired by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 560,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,339,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,150. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

