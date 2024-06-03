Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 13,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $24.40. 2,440,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

