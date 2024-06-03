Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $21,238,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $20,717,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

