Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.8 %

FWONA stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,223,307 shares of company stock worth $172,410,371 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

