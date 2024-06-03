GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Monday. 309,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,468. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.