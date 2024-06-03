GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $40.19. GameStop shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 51,594,581 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Up 31.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.72 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

