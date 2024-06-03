Geisinger Health Purchases 655 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Geisinger Health lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 12.8% of Geisinger Health’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geisinger Health owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $40,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.03. The stock had a trading volume of 483,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,714. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

