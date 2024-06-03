General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 10,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

