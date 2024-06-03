General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

GM stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

