Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,815,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 104,266.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.15. 169,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

