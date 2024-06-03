Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 289,730,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.5 %

DNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 49,653,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,470,309. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,975 shares of company stock worth $313,834. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,044,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.