Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 229,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,702. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $115.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,975 shares of company stock worth $7,985,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $28,807,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

