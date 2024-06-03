Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Position Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

