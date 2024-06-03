Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stake Boosted by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group owned 0.16% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 159,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 181,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $767.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

