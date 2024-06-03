GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $415.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.