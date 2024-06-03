GM Advisory Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $75.01. 2,468,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,130. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

