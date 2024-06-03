GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 187,161 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $74,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 390,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,941. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

