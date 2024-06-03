GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 23,062 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.6% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 210,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,740,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.05. 2,721,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

