Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 4.2 %

Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 72,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

