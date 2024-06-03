GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $56.73

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $60.78. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 5,110,939 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

