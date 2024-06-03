Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation Stock Down 7.7 %

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

About Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

