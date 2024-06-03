Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Greenidge Generation Stock Down 7.7 %
Greenidge Generation stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation
About Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenidge Generation
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.