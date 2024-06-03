Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 251141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 88.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,251.81%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.
About Greenwave Technology Solutions
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.
