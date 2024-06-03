Greycroft LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Greycroft LP trimmed its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oddity Tech comprises approximately 0.2% of Greycroft LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greycroft LP’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $27,056,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $13,318,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 528,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

