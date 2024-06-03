Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRINGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

