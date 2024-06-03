GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down to $44.77

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.77, but opened at $41.22. GSK shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 2,849,372 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.