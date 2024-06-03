Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.83

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 5153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Hagerty Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 160.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Hagerty
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
