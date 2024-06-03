Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.83

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 5153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 160.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $26,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,391,825 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,934 shares of company stock worth $427,155. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

