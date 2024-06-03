Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires £331.76 in Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja acquired 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($423.70).

Hammerson Trading Up 3.1 %

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 28.78 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 16,379,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hammerson Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.94 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,792.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.16.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

