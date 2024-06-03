Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Acquires £331.76 in Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja acquired 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($423.70).
Hammerson Trading Up 3.1 %
LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 28.78 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 16,379,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hammerson Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.94 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,792.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.16.
About Hammerson
