Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

