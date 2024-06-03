Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.1% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

