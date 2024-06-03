Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.90

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 2646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 341.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 604,678 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 195,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

