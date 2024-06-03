Head-To-Head Contrast: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) vs. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A Allbirds -60.50% -57.15% -35.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amer Sports and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 Allbirds 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Amer Sports presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Allbirds has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Amer Sports.

This table compares Amer Sports and Allbirds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.78 -$208.60 million N/A N/A Allbirds $254.07 million 0.36 -$152.46 million ($0.95) -0.62

Allbirds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Allbirds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Allbirds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

