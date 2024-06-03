Head-To-Head Contrast: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.62% 39.10% 11.06% Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A -81.59% 1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KONE Oyj and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.27 $1.00 billion $0.99 25.66 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $280,000.00 N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KONE Oyj and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

