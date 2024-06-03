Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $11,502,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

