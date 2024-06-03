Heather Ledbetter Prichard Sells 188,886 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $877.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

