Hedera Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $57.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00051331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.38167 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09996965 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $30,674,438.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

