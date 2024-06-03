HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.33.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.75. HEICO has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $225.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

