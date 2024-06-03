Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 850,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 551,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

