Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.