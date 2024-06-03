Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

