Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Insider Purchases £132,675 in Stock

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($169,444.44).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 186.60 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £959.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,332.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Hochschild Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 68.29 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.60 ($2.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.87.

HOC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.43) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.17).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

