Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 806.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,637 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

